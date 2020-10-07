Menu
2018 RAM ProMaster

127,375 KM

$33,850

+ tax & licensing
$33,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2018 RAM ProMaster

2018 RAM ProMaster

High Roof, Extended

2018 RAM ProMaster

High Roof, Extended

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,850

+ taxes & licensing

127,375KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6154767
  Stock #: 3474
  VIN: 3C6URVJG6JE110275

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Commercial Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Passengers 3
  Stock # 3474
  Mileage 127,375 KM

Vehicle Description

3500 high roof, Extended, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, rear parking sensors, voice coman recognition, Clean Carfax, power windows and locks, cruise control, USB,Aux audio input and much more,  priced to sell $33850.00 including certification, tax and licensing are extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

