2018 RAM ProMaster

+ taxes & licensing
905-737-6202
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
3500 high roof, Extended, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, rear parking sensors, voice coman recognition, Clean Carfax, power windows and locks, cruise control, USB,Aux audio input and much more, priced to sell $33850.00 including certification, tax and licensing are extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2