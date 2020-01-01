Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

30,857 KM

$20,885

+ tax & licensing
XLE

11667 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

30,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6302808
  • Stock #: RU3060A
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX3JR030223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby
  • Interior Colour A1-Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,857 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading software tools provide us with unprecedented information about the past history and condition of all our vehicles. $0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE, ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! HIGH APPROVAL RATING! NEW TO THE COUNTRY? OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS HAVE CUSTOM PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE TO BEST SUIT YOUR SITUATION! Our philosophy is simple - we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With our guaranteed best price policy, no haggling is needed! We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to similar vehicles on the market to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience! Buy with full confidence and experience worry-free ownership! WELCOME TO THE ALTA NISSAN RICHMOND HILL PRE-OWNED SUPERSTORE FAMILY! Alta Nissan Richmond Hill is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Alta Nissan Richmond Hill is proud to be part of The Zanchin Automotive Group with the largest selection of new and used vehicles Ontarios Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships! ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you dont buy ours. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Axle Ratio: TBA
Distance-Pacing Cruise Control
Heated sport front bucket seats
Fabric Seat Material
CH-R FWD XLE Grade
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7' Display Screen

