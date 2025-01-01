$28,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
2018 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call or text 647//927//7470 for the quickest reply
The Safety is included no extra charge. We pay for anything needed for the safety.
This 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited is fully loaded with NO accidents! Absolutely stellar vehicle —> leather, captain chairs, panoramic sunroof, heated seats at front and middle row, 360 cam … endless features. Drives as good as it looks. Thank you for reading!
In addition, I provide a complimentary/FREE 3 year / 36000km warranty on the engine and the transmission, $550 per claim, with unlimited claims allowed.
Visit us at natauto.ca to view our full inventory and learn more.
National Auto is a family business since the year 2000, celebrating 25 years of providing quality reliable vehicles.
We are Located at 13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4E 2P6
Please call 647 /// 927 /// 7470 to schedule an appointment to see this vehicle.
The price does not include HST & Licensing
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Windows
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
National Auto Finance & Brokers
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-565-8644