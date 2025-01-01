Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,NO ACCIDENT, $17900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD

219,500 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LTD,LEATHER,AWD,NAV,360CAM,S/R,JBL/SPEAK,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12107338

2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LTD,LEATHER,AWD,NAV,360CAM,S/R,JBL/SPEAK,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1737156593
  2. 1737156642
  3. 1737156671
  4. 1737156706
  5. 1737157393
  6. 1737157424
  7. 1737157464
  8. 1737157501
  9. 1737157538
  10. 1737157612
  11. 1737157679
  12. 1737157748
  13. 1737157813
  14. 1737157875
  15. 1737157917
  16. 1737157979
  17. 1737158010
  18. 1737158071
  19. 1737158112
  20. 1737158178
  21. 1737158239
  22. 1737158264
  23. 1737158311
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV0JW801940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,NO ACCIDENT, $17900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD LTD,LEATHER,AWD,NAV,360CAM,S/R,JBL/SPEAK,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD LTD,LEATHER,AWD,NAV,360CAM,S/R,JBL/SPEAK,CERTIFIED 219,500 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Highlander LTD,PANO,LEATHER,ROOF,JBL,NAV,BSM,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2016 Toyota Highlander LTD,PANO,LEATHER,ROOF,JBL,NAV,BSM,CERTIFIED 192,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX,1/OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,CARPLAY,S/R,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX,1/OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,CARPLAY,S/R,CERTIFIED 161,000 KM $24,500 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD