<p>416)565-8644,$17900,CLEAN CARFAX,ONE OWNER,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH ,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,+HST & LICENSING.</p>

2018 Toyota RAV4

237,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

ALLOYS,1/OWNER,CARFAX CLEAN,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

ALLOYS,1/OWNER,CARFAX CLEAN,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
237,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREVXJW516992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Description

416)565-8644,$17900,CLEAN CARFAX,ONE OWNER,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH ,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,+HST & LICENSING.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2018 Toyota RAV4