11240 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1K9
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control!
With a finely refined formula of efficiency, style, optional packages and practicality, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is once again the leader on the SUV list.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.
This silver sky metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. Motivated by that economical motor it gets 10.0 L/100 km in the city and uses just 7.8 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada.
Our RAV4's trim level is FWD LE. This stylish 2018 Toyota RAV4 brings a whole lot to the table with standard features such as aluminum wheels, roof rack rails, 6 speaker stereo with a 6.1 inch display, Bluetooth and USB integration, heated front seats, power windows front and rear, distance pacing cruise control, air conditioning, back up camera, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
Total rebate of $442 is reflected in the price. Rebate includes a $500 stackable credit (applied after tax). See dealer for details. 0% financing for 36 months. 2.99% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $88.91 with $0 down for 84 months @ 2.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Richmond Hill Toyota is proud to be a NO FEE DEALERSHIP. This means the price you see is what you pay before licensing. ). Incentives expire 2019-01-02. See dealer for details.
