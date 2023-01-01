$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE,FWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9556204
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV5JW434961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFTY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,$21990,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2