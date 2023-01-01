Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Golf

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

AUTO,TRENDLINE,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANRTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

AUTO,TRENDLINE,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANRTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1694370965
  2. 1694371036
  3. 1694371109
  4. 1694371185
  5. 1694371262
  6. 1694371312
  7. 1694371363
  8. 1694371446
  9. 1694371569
  10. 1694371619
  11. 1694371670
  12. 1694371759
  13. 1694371827
  14. 1694371874
  15. 1694371927
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
143,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10403946
  • VIN: 3VWG17AUXJM281726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSISON,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $17990,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 143,000 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V AWD,...
 114,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen GTI ...
 193,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory