SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $18800,+ HST & LICENSING, 11-13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)568644

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

99,900 KM

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,COMFORTLINE,CERTIFIED

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,COMFORTLINE,CERTIFIED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX1JM084787

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,900 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $18800,+ HST & LICENSING, 11-13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)568644

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan