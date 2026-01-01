Menu
*No Accident, Clean Carfax, Showroom Condition, Certified. **KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 87,895 Kilometres! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned*. This Volkswagen Tiguan boasts an Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17 Tulsa Alloy, USB Audio Input (x3).*This Volkswagen Tiguan Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: limited complimentary subscription (3 months), Side Impact Beams.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

87,895 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

13501298

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,895KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX2JM008723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black/Golden Oak
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,895 KM

Vehicle Description

*No Accident, Clean Carfax, Showroom Condition, Certified. **KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 87,895 Kilometres! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned*. This Volkswagen Tiguan boasts an Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17" Tulsa Alloy, USB Audio Input (x3).*This Volkswagen Tiguan Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: limited complimentary subscription (3 months), Side Impact Beams.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Planet Motors, 30 Major Mackenzie Dr. E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7 to claim your Volkswagen Tiguan!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-985-2277

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan