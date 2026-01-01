2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$18,950+ taxes & licensing
COMFORTLINE
Location
Planet Motors
30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7
416-985-2277
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black/Golden Oak
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,895 KM
Vehicle Description
*No Accident, Clean Carfax, Showroom Condition, Certified. **KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 87,895 Kilometres! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned*. This Volkswagen Tiguan boasts an Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17" Tulsa Alloy, USB Audio Input (x3).*This Volkswagen Tiguan Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: limited complimentary subscription (3 months), Side Impact Beams.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Planet Motors, 30 Major Mackenzie Dr. E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7 to claim your Volkswagen Tiguan!
Vehicle Features
416-985-2277