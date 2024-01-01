Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$25900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2019 BMW X3

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 BMW X3

X3,SPORT ACTIVITY,LOCAL CAR,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X3

X3,SPORT ACTIVITY,LOCAL CAR,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1723851486
  2. 1723851531
  3. 1723909140
  4. 1723909223
  5. 1723909258
  6. 1723909292
  7. 1723909327
  8. 1723909388
  9. 1723909441
  10. 1723909490
  11. 1723909543
  12. 1723909586
  13. 1723909648
  14. 1723909667
  15. 1723909717
  16. 1723910387
  17. 1723910440
  18. 1723910493
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXTR9C56KLD95299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$25900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2019 BMW X3 X3,SPORT ACTIVITY,LOCAL CAR,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 BMW X3 X3,SPORT ACTIVITY,LOCAL CAR,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED 125,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Camry HYBRID,BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,COLD A/C,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2015 Toyota Camry HYBRID,BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,COLD A/C,CERTIFIED 157,000 KM $15,690 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V AWD,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Honda CR-V AWD,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED 157,000 KM $19,490 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X3