Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Express

56,511 KM

Details Description

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Express

2019 Chevrolet Express

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Express

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 6448879
  2. 6448879
  3. 6448879
  4. 6448879
  5. 6448879
  6. 6448879
  7. 6448879
  8. 6448879
  9. 6448879
  10. 6448879
  11. 6448879
  12. 6448879
  13. 6448879
  14. 6448879
Contact Seller

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

56,511KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6448879
  • Stock #: CV-2611
  • VIN: 1GAZGNFG4K1231607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CV-2611
  • Mileage 56,511 KM

Vehicle Description

6.0 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, FRONT & REAR A/D AND HEAT, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, CLOTH SEATS, 12 PASSENGER SEATING, VINYL FLOOR, PRIVACY TINTED GLASS, AM/FM STEREO, TRACTION CONTROL, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE HAS 56,511 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2018 Chevrolet Express
 39,800 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic
2016 Hino 195
 122,300 KM
$56,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford E450
 71,458 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory