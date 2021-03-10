Menu
2019 Chevrolet Express

28,977 KM

Details Description

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

28,977KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6729545
  • Stock #: CUS-2686
  • VIN: 1HA3GTCG1KN009312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-2686
  • Mileage 28,977 KM

Vehicle Description

6.0L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, AM/FM STEREO, STABILITRAK, 16FT TRANSIT BOX WITH TIE BARS, PLANK FLOOR, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUT ALUMINUM RAMP, BOX IS 85" HIGH AND 94" WIDE, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 28,977 KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
