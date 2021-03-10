2019 Chevrolet Express

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
+ taxes & licensing
6.0L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, AM/FM STEREO, STABILITRAK, 16FT TRANSIT BOX WITH TIE BARS, PLANK FLOOR, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUT ALUMINUM RAMP, BOX IS 85" HIGH AND 94" WIDE, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 28,977 KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
