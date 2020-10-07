Menu
2019 Dodge Ram 2500

16,123 KM

Details Description

$64,800

$64,800

Paramount Truck Sales

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

16,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6164292
  • Stock #: PU-2578
  • VIN: 3C6UR5JL0KG584015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 16,123 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYKESS ENTRY, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEAT, A/C, BLUE TOOTH, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, BIG HORN PKG, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 16,123 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

