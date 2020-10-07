Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford E450

18,648 KM

Details Description

$43,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2019 Ford E450

2019 Ford E450

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford E450

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 6211248
  2. 6211248
  3. 6211248
  4. 6211248
  5. 6211248
  6. 6211248
  7. 6211248
  8. 6211248
  9. 6211248
  10. 6211248
Contact Seller

$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

18,648KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6211248
  • Stock #: CUS-2580
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FS9KDC43006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-2580
  • Mileage 18,648 KM

Vehicle Description

6.8 L GAS ENGINE, AUTO, A/C, POWER WIDOWS & LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT STEERING, BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, AM/FM RADIO, 16 FT UNICELL BOX WITH 85" INSIDE BOX HEIGHT, ROLL OUT RAMP, PLANK FLOOR, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 18,648 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2017 Ford F-350
 77,345 KM
$48,800 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Ram
 0 KM
$92,800 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500
 21,703 KM
$55,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory