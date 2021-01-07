Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford E450

35,983 KM

Details Description

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2019 Ford E450

2019 Ford E450

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford E450

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 6559840
  2. 6559840
Contact Seller

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

35,983KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6559840
  • Stock #: CUS-2656
  • VIN: 1FDWE4F64KDC51996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-2656
  • Mileage 35,983 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARM RESTS, PASS THROUGH DOOR FROM CAB TO REAR, TILT WHEEL, DELUXE CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUT RAMP, 16 FT MULTI VAN BODY WITH 85" INSIDE HEIGHT, 94 " WIDTH WITH PLANK FLOOR, 14,000 LB GVW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 35,983 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2017 Dodge Ram
 43,880 KM
$76,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-550
 35,723 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-550
 48,729 KM
$75,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory