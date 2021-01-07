2019 Ford E450

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
6.2 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARM RESTS, PASS THROUGH DOOR FROM CAB TO REAR, TILT WHEEL, DELUXE CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUT RAMP, 16 FT MULTI VAN BODY WITH 85" INSIDE HEIGHT, 94 " WIDTH WITH PLANK FLOOR, 14,000 LB GVW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 35,983 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY
