2019 Ford E450

60,281 KM

Details Description

$86,800

+ tax & licensing
$86,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

60,281KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8091115
  • Stock #: CV-3020
  • VIN: 1FDFE4FS8KDC12471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CV-3020
  • Mileage 60,281 KM

Vehicle Description

GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, FRONT & REAR A/C + HEAT, AM/FM STEREO, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 24 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATING IN FRONT & REAR, HEATED MIRRORS, REAR STORAGE COMPARTMENTS, UPPER STORAGE IN PASSENGER COMPARTMENT, BACK UP CAMERA AND MORE. HAS 60,281 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
