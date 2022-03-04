$72,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford E450
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
34,780KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590046
- Stock #: CUS-3013
- VIN: 1FDWE4F61KDC24092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CUS-3013
- Mileage 34,780 KM
Vehicle Description
V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, CLOTH BUCKETS SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, 14,000 LB GVW, 16 FT TRANSIT ALUMINUM BOX, ROLL UP DOOR, PLANK FLOOR, MAXON 2000 LB TUCK UNDER POWER LIFT, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 34,780 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
