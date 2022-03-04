Menu
2019 Ford E450

34,780 KM

Details Description

$72,800

+ tax & licensing
$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2019 Ford E450

2019 Ford E450

2019 Ford E450

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

34,780KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8590046
  Stock #: CUS-3013
  VIN: 1FDWE4F61KDC24092

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # CUS-3013
  Mileage 34,780 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, CLOTH BUCKETS SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, 14,000 LB GVW, 16 FT TRANSIT ALUMINUM BOX, ROLL UP DOOR, PLANK FLOOR, MAXON 2000 LB TUCK UNDER POWER LIFT, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 34,780 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
