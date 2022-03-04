$66,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2019 Ford F-250
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$66,800
+ taxes & licensing
49,321KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8559515
- Stock #: PU-3197
- VIN: 1FT7X2B63KEC64018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 49,321 KM
Vehicle Description
V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATING, AM/FM STEREO, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, 9900 LB GVW, BOX LINER, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, BACK UP CAMERA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 49,321 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5