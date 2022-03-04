2019 Ford F-250

$66,800 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 3 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8559515

8559515 Stock #: PU-3197

PU-3197 VIN: 1FT7X2B63KEC64018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 49,321 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.