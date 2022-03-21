$68,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-250
2019 Ford F-250
Location
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
36,838KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8749595
- Stock #: PU-3250
- VIN: 1FT7W2A66KEE14868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # PU-3250
- Mileage 36,838 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 2WD, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, BOX LINER, BACK UP CAMERA, TRAILER TOW PKG, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 36,838 KMS. 5 IN STOCK PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
