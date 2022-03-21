Menu
2019 Ford F-250

36,838 KM

Details Description

$68,800

+ tax & licensing
$68,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$68,800

+ taxes & licensing

36,838KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8749595
  • Stock #: PU-3250
  • VIN: 1FT7W2A66KEE14868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PU-3250
  • Mileage 36,838 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 2WD, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, BOX LINER, BACK UP CAMERA, TRAILER TOW PKG, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 36,838 KMS. 5 IN STOCK PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-XXXX

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
