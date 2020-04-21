Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-350

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-350

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 4894695
  2. 4894695
Contact Seller

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,280KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4894695
  • Stock #: PU-2345
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT1KEC64294
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic

6.7 DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, XLT VALUE PKG, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT, PW, PL, PM, TILT, POWER SEAT, SKID PLATES, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, TRAILER PKG, CAMPER PKG,REVERSE SENSORS, FX4, FOG LAMPS, 11,500 LBS GVW, BOX LINER , ALLOY RIMS, AM/FM, KEYLESS ENTRY , FACTORY WARRANTY, AND MORE HAS 30,280 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 1-800-668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2016 Ford Transit
 39,097 KM
$37,800 + tax & lic
2015 Ford E450
 78,482 KM
$54,800 + tax & lic
2010 Freightliner MT45
 71,632 MI
$34,800 + tax & lic
Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415

Send A Message