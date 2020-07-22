Menu
2019 Ford F-550

24,859 KM

Details

$78,800

+ tax & licensing
$78,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2019 Ford F-550

2019 Ford F-550

2019 Ford F-550

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$78,800

+ taxes & licensing

24,859KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5618022
  • Stock #: FD-2370
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HT3KEF05994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,859 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO ,6.7 DIESEL, A/C, TILT, PW, PL, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT, RUBBER FLOOR, 19,500 LBS GVW, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM, TRAILER PKG, WOOD PLANK FLOOR, TILT, CRUISE, AND MORE HAS 24,859 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

