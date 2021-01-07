Menu
2019 Ford F-550

48,729 KM

Details Description

$75,800

+ tax & licensing
$75,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2019 Ford F-550

2019 Ford F-550

2019 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 6533898
  2. 6533898
$75,800

+ taxes & licensing

48,729KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6533898
  Stock #: FD-2630
  VIN: 1FD0W5HT2KEF05176

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 48,729 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 19,500 LB GVW, 84" CA ( CAB TO AXLE ) PTO PROVISION, BACK UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS , FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 48,729 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-XXXX

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
