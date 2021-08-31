Menu
2019 Ford F-550

54,194 KM

Details Description

$94,800

+ tax & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

$94,800

+ taxes & licensing

54,194KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7799337
  • Stock #: DU-2966
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT6KDA16576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 54,194 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, DEL EQUIPMENT STEEL DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 54,194 KMS. & STK 2967 HAS 33,648 PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

