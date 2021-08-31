2019 Ford F-550

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
6.7L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, DEL EQUIPMENT STEEL DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 54,194 KMS. & STK 2967 HAS 33,648 PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5