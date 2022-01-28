Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-550

46,485 KM

Details Description

$108,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$108,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-550

2019 Ford F-550

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 8162587
  2. 8162587
  3. 8162587
  4. 8162587
Contact Seller

$108,800

+ taxes & licensing

46,485KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8162587
  • Stock #: DU-3083
  • VIN: 1FD0X5HT1KEG81827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 46,485 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, 4X4, AM/FM STEREO, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 10 FT ALUMINUM DUMP, ALUMINUM CROSS BOX TOOL BOX, ARCTIC V PLOW SNOW PLOW PACKAGE, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 46,485 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2017 Ford F-550
 71,179 KM
$83,800 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 3500
 87,558 KM
$68,800 + tax & lic
2015 Freightliner M2...
 227,838 KM
$85,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory