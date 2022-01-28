$108,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$108,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2019 Ford F-550
2019 Ford F-550
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$108,800
+ taxes & licensing
46,485KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8162587
- Stock #: DU-3083
- VIN: 1FD0X5HT1KEG81827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 46,485 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, 4X4, AM/FM STEREO, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 10 FT ALUMINUM DUMP, ALUMINUM CROSS BOX TOOL BOX, ARCTIC V PLOW SNOW PLOW PACKAGE, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 46,485 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5