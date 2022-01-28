$98,800+ tax & licensing
905-764-5252
2019 Ford F-550
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
$98,800
- Listing ID: 8169562
- Stock #: DU-3090
- VIN: 1FDUF5HT2KEG25724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 63,387 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, XLT TRIM PACKAGE, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, DEL EQUIPMENT ALUMINUM DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES AND 2 WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM AND MORE. HAS 63,387 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
