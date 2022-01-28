Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-550

63,387 KM

Details Description

$98,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$98,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-550

2019 Ford F-550

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 8169562
  2. 8169562
  3. 8169562
  4. 8169562
  5. 8169562
  6. 8169562
  7. 8169562
Contact Seller

$98,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,387KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8169562
  • Stock #: DU-3090
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT2KEG25724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # DU-3090
  • Mileage 63,387 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, XLT TRIM PACKAGE, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, DEL EQUIPMENT ALUMINUM DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES AND 2 WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM AND MORE. HAS 63,387 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2019 Ford F-550
 63,387 KM
$98,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-550
 46,485 KM
$108,800 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-550
 71,179 KM
$83,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory