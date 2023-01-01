Menu
2019 Ford F-550

73,245 KM

Details

$88,800

$88,800
$88,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2019 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$88,800

$88,800 + taxes & licensing

73,245KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9613207
  • Stock #: DU-3522
  • VIN: 1FDUF5GT3KDA17928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 73,245 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO , 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, VINYL FLOOR, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, RUNNING BOARDS, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, VOTH 12 FT DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN SIDES, TWO WAY TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, 19500 LB GVW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 73,245 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
