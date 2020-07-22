Menu
2019 Ford Transit

21,281 KM

Details Description

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

21,281KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5455604
  • Stock #: CV-2433
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM5KKA44358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CV-2433
  • Mileage 21,281 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7L V6 GAS , AUTO TRANS, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO, BACK UP CAMERA, NO REAR OR SIDE WINDOWS AND MORE. HAS 21,281 KMS AND STK # 2434 HAS 24,019 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

