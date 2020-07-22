2019 Ford Transit

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
3.7L V6 GAS , AUTO TRANS, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO, BACK UP CAMERA, NO REAR OR SIDE WINDOWS AND MORE. HAS 21,281 KMS AND STK # 2434 HAS 24,019 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5