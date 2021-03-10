Menu
2019 Ford Transit

64,836 KM

Details Description

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

64,836KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # CV-2683
  Mileage 64,836 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7 L V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, VINYL FLOOR, NO SIDE OR REAR GLASS, FULL WHEEL COVERS, AM/FM WITH BLUETOOTH, 9OOO LB GVW, FACTORY CARGO PROTECTION PACKAGE WITH CARGO MAT, 11 FT CARGO AREA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 64,836 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

