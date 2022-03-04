Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

82,105 KM

Details Description

$85,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$85,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 8607188
  2. 8607188
  3. 8607188
  4. 8607188
  5. 8607188
  6. 8607188
  7. 8607188
  8. 8607188
  9. 8607188
  10. 8607188
  11. 8607188
  12. 8607188
  13. 8607188
Contact Seller

$85,800

+ taxes & licensing

82,105KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8607188
  • Stock #: RET-3232
  • VIN: 1FTBW2CM1KKB09625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RET-3232
  • Mileage 82,105 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CLOTH BUCKETS SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, BACK UP CAMERA, ATC14 LH REEFER SYSTEM WITH STANDBY, PROFESSIONALLY INSULATED AND LINED CARGO AREA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 82,105 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2019 Ford Transit
82,105 KM
$85,800 + tax & lic
2017 Hino 195
89,127 KM
$83,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford E450
34,780 KM
$72,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory