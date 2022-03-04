$85,800+ tax & licensing
$85,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2019 Ford Transit
Location
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
82,105KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8607188
- Stock #: RET-3232
- VIN: 1FTBW2CM1KKB09625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 82,105 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CLOTH BUCKETS SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, BACK UP CAMERA, ATC14 LH REEFER SYSTEM WITH STANDBY, PROFESSIONALLY INSULATED AND LINED CARGO AREA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 82,105 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5