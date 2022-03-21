$63,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Transit
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
$63,800
- Listing ID: 8793341
- Stock #: CV-3283
- VIN: 1FTYR2CMXKKA21951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 81,009 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, POWER MIRRORS, VINYL BUCKET SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, INTERIOR LINED FLOOR AND WALLS, NO REAR OR SIDE GLASS, II FT CARGO AREA, CUSTOM DIVIDER BETWEEN CAB & CARGO AREA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 81,009 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
