Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

81,009 KM

Details Description

$63,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 8793341
  2. 8793341
  3. 8793341
  4. 8793341
  5. 8793341
Contact Seller

$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

81,009KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8793341
  • Stock #: CV-3283
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CMXKKA21951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CV-3283
  • Mileage 81,009 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, POWER MIRRORS, VINYL BUCKET SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, INTERIOR LINED FLOOR AND WALLS, NO REAR OR SIDE GLASS, II FT CARGO AREA, CUSTOM DIVIDER BETWEEN CAB & CARGO AREA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 81,009 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2019 Ford Transit
58,369 KM
$66,800 + tax & lic
2017 Freightliner M2...
 200,356 KM
$98,800 + tax & lic
2014 Freightliner M2...
 276,935 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory