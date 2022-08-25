Menu
2019 Ford Transit

65,620 KM

$67,800

+ tax & licensing




Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252





65,620KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9001237
  • Stock #: CV-3342
  • VIN: 1FTYR3XMXKKA29712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 65,620 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING, 14 FT CARGO AREA LENGTH, VINYL BUCKET SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, AM/FM/ STEREO, BACK UP CAMERA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 65,620 KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales



8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
