2019 Ford Transit
2019 Ford Transit
$67,800
+ taxes & licensing
65,620KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9001237
- Stock #: CV-3342
- VIN: 1FTYR3XMXKKA29712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 65,620 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING, 14 FT CARGO AREA LENGTH, VINYL BUCKET SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, AM/FM/ STEREO, BACK UP CAMERA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 65,620 KMS PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
