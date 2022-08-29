$66,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit
48,968KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9049066
- Stock #: CV-3351
- VIN: 1FTYR2CM6KKA21901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CV-3351
- Mileage 48,968 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTI TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED DRIVERS SEAT, AM/FM/CD WITH BLUETOOTH , CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, FULL WHEELS COVERS, CARGO DIVIDER, NO SIDE OR REAR GLASS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 48,968 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
