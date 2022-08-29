Menu
2019 Ford Transit

48,968 KM

Details Description

$66,800

+ tax & licensing
$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

48,968KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9049066
  • Stock #: CV-3351
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM6KKA21901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CV-3351
  • Mileage 48,968 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTI TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED DRIVERS SEAT, AM/FM/CD WITH BLUETOOTH , CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, FULL WHEELS COVERS, CARGO DIVIDER, NO SIDE OR REAR GLASS, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 48,968 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
