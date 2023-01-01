Menu
2019 Ford Transit

115,667 KM

Details Description

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  9977480
  9977480
115,667KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9977480
  • Stock #: CV-3648
  • VIN: 1FTYR3XM3KKB22104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 115,667 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LICKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS POWER MIRRORS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, REAR CARGO MAT AND MORE. HAS 115,667 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

