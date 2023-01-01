$65,800+ tax & licensing
$65,800
+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Savana
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
62,861KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9613204
- Stock #: CUS-3517
- VIN: 1GD07RFP3K1213229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 62,861 KM
Vehicle Description
4.3 L V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, 12 FT UNICELL BOX WITH PLANK FLOOR, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUT ALUMINUM RAMP, BACK UP CAMERA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 62,861 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5