2019 GMC Savana

$65,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 8 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9613204

9613204 Stock #: CUS-3517

CUS-3517 VIN: 1GD07RFP3K1213229

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Mileage 62,861 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.