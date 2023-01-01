Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX,S/R,CAM,NAV,416)565-8644,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

EX,S/R,CAM,NAV,416)565-8644,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1699113051
  2. 1699113129
  3. 1699113204
  4. 1699113282
  5. 1699113344
  6. 1699113400
  7. 1699113454
  8. 1699113548
  9. 1699113649
  10. 1699113759
  11. 1699113867
  12. 1699113972
  13. 1699114029
  14. 1699114078
  15. 1699114220
  16. 1699114329
  17. 1699114382
  18. 1699114436
  19. 1699114517
  20. 1699114606
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10630935
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H59KH124212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

416)565-8644,NAV,CAM,EX,AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH, $600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,$28900+HST&LICENSING.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2017 Kia Sportage 41...
 207,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Prius te...
 66,000 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 134,000 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory