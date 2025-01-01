Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION, 36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$12500,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  .13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Details Description Features

PREFERRED,LOCAL CAR,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY IN

12277140

PREFERRED,LOCAL CAR,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY IN

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF0KU836724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION, 36000KM,36 MONTHS, $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,$12500,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  .13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

