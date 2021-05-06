Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Plaza Kia

888-758-1720

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred | AWD | LIKE NEW | FINANCE ME

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred | AWD | LIKE NEW | FINANCE ME

Location

Plaza Kia

9144 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3C2

888-758-1720

Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7089337
  • Stock #: 7958B
  • VIN: KM8J3CA4XKU003607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7958B
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

How about this great vehicle! This is an excellent vehicle at an affordable price! Hyundai prioritized comfort and style by including: heated front and rear seats, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Diameter of tires: 17.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Wiper Park
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Curb Weight: 1583 kg
Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2670 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1410 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1450 mm
Front Head Room: 1005 mm
Front Hip Room: 1413 mm
Front Leg Room: 1129 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2150 kg
Overall Width: 1850 mm
Overall height: 1650 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1384 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Overall Length: 4480 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
Max Cargo Capacity : 1754 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Plaza Kia

2016 Nissan Versa No...
 47,184 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX...
 49,898 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul EV EV ...
 72,991 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Plaza Kia

Plaza Kia

Plaza Kia

9144 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3C2

Call Dealer

888-758-XXXX

(click to show)

888-758-1720

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory