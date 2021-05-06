2019 Hyundai Tucson

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7089337

Stock #: 7958B

VIN: KM8J3CA4XKU003607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7958B

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Diameter of tires: 17.0 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electric power steering Door pockets: Driver Driver and passenger heated-cushion Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Wiper Park Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Rear Head Room: 995 mm Fuel Capacity: 62 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km Curb Weight: 1583 kg Rear Leg Room: 970 mm Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 2670 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1410 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1450 mm Front Head Room: 1005 mm Front Hip Room: 1413 mm Front Leg Room: 1129 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2150 kg Overall Width: 1850 mm Overall height: 1650 mm Rear Hip Room: 1384 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Black w/metal-look accents grille Lane Departure Warning: Active Overall Length: 4480 mm Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Max Cargo Capacity : 1754 L

