2019 Mazda MAZDA3

3,787 KM

Details Description Features

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

3,787KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8179060
  VIN: JM1BPBDM2K1121641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,787 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2019 MAZDA 3 PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, AWD, FOG LIGHTS, AUDIO CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS AND SO MUCH MORE.

 

COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING VEHICLE WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

 

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.  

 

***PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Navigation
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

