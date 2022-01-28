Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

83,000 KM

Details

$92,500

+ tax & licensing
$92,500

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$92,500

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8244852
  VIN: WDDUG8GB7KA428685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL, 1 OWNER, SHOWROOM CONDITION, NO ACCIDENT, CLEAN CARFAX, WARRAMY AVAILABLE

 

PLEASE CLICK ON OUR WEBSITE TO WATCH VIDEOS OF VEHICLE WWW.PLANETMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

sport
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

