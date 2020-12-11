2019 Nissan Kicks

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin Radio data system Sport steering wheel Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM Audio System 3.927 Axle Ratio NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

