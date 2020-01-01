Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

Location

Alta Nissan Richmond Hill

11667 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

905-780-7771

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,103KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4473027
  • Stock #: RY19P027
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MMXKC614051
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • CVT

