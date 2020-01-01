2019 Nissan Pathfinder

All of our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading software tools provide us with unprecedented information about the past history and condition of all our vehicles.



$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE, ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! HIGH APPROVAL RATING! NEW TO THE COUNTRY? OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS HAVE CUSTOM PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE TO BEST SUIT YOUR SITUATION!



Our philosophy is simple - we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With our guaranteed best price policy, no haggling is needed! We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to similar vehicles on the market to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience! Buy with full confidence and experience worry-free ownership!



WELCOME TO THE ALTA NISSAN RICHMOND HILL PRE-OWNED SUPERSTORE FAMILY!



Alta Nissan Richmond Hill is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Alta Nissan Richmond Hill is proud to be part of The Zanchin Automotive Group; with the largest selection of new and used vehicles Ontarios Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!



ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you dont buy ours. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive!!

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass Additional Features Navigation System

4x4

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.