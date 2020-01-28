Menu
2019 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT - Style PKG

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT - Style PKG

Richmond Hill Toyota

11240 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1K9

905-889-1189

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,648KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4575672
  • Stock #: P11821
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4KY209692
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sunroof | 16\" Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Apple Carplay & Android Auto | Push Button Start | CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Previous Rental, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Sentra 1.8 SV, 4D Sedan, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Fresh Powder, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16\" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Brake assist, Centre Room Dim Lamp (LED), Heated front seats, Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Tilt Feature, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Style Package. 2019 Nissan Sentra 4D Sedan Fresh Powder 1.8 SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Here at Richmond Hill Toyota we take great pride in our Pre-Owned vehicles. Every pre-owned vehicle is hand selected by our team of experts to bring you only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles. All used vehicles go through a strict inspection process so that we can provide you with reliable vehicles confidently. Know that you're in good hands because we have multiple Master Technicians who have been inspecting, repairing, and maintaining vehicles for 20+ years. Richmond Hill Toyota is a proud member of the Richmond Hill Community, an industry leading automotive company in Ontario which has sold and serviced customers in all areas which include Richmond Hill, Toronto, Stouffville, Barrie, Brampton, Brantford, Bolton, Keswick, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Maple, Grimsby, Oakville, Orangeville, Newmarket, and St. Catharines-Niagara. Richmond Hill Toyota offers a friendly environment, attractive financing options, tons of great cars and above all a customer service experience that is second to none. Richmond Hill Toyota is a top TCUV dealership in Canada. Offering low interest car loan options, we have the finance team that are qualified to get you through the auto loan process. By working with a large and reliable network of financial institutions, we make our customer dreams of owning the car of their dreams come true. Get an auto loan that you can afford by visiting us today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Richmond Hill Toyota

Richmond Hill Toyota

11240 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1K9

