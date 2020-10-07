Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 3500

32,189 KM

Details Description

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 3500

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 5853216
  2. 5853216
  3. 5853216
  4. 5853216
  5. 5853216
  6. 5853216
  7. 5853216
Contact Seller

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

32,189KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5853216
  • Stock #: CV-2502
  • VIN: 3C6TRVCG4KE545581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CV-2502
  • Mileage 32,189 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, 3 PASSENGER SEATING, DIVIDER WALL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION BY TOM TOM, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, ROOF MARKER LIGHTS, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, BACK UP CAMERA, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 32,189 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2019 Dodge Ram 3500
 27,786 KM
$54,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-550
 47,937 KM
$65,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-550
 32,852 KM
$82,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory