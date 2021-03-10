Menu
2019 RAM 3500

19,752 KM

Details Description

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

19,752KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6818366
  Stock #: CV-2719
  VIN: 3C6URVHG2KE512589

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # CV-2719
  Mileage 19,752 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6 L GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, FACTORY DIVIDER BETWEEN CAB & REAR CARGO AREA, NO SIDE OR REAR GLASS, 12 FT CARGO AREA WITH FACTORY CARGO MAT, ROOF MARKER LIGHTS, 9350 LB GVW, BACK UP CAMERA, CHROME GRILL, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. HAS 19,752 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

