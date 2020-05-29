Menu
$132,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2019 RAM 5500

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5183744
  • Stock #: SE-2327
  • VIN: 3C7WRMBLXKG726741
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic

6.7 L CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS REMOTE ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, HEAVY DUTY FRONT SUSPENSION, MAX TOW PKG, SXT CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, PTO PROVISION, AM/FM WITH BLUETOOTH, FOG LAMPS, NEW ALUMINUM SERVICE BODY WITH 5000 LB TIGER CRANE, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS LOW KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
