Menu
Account
Sign In
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 5500

2019 RAM 5500

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 5500

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 5201057
  2. 5201057
  3. 5201057
  4. 5201057
Contact Seller

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5201057
  • Stock #: FD-2392
  • VIN: 3C7WRNBJ2KG550174
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

6.4 L V8 GAS HEMI, 4X4, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, ANTI SPIN DIFFERENTIAL, BLOCK HEATER, TRANS OIL COOLER, HEAVY DUTY ENGINE COOLING, HEAVY DUTY SHOCKS, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, FOG LAMPS, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, U CONNECT, BLUETOOTH AND MORE. HAS LOW KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2013 VERSALIFT SST40...
 0 KM
$65,800 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 5500
 0 KM
$132,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-550
 49,891 KM
$76,800 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory