2019 RAM 5500

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
6.4 L V8 GAS HEMI, 4X4, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, ANTI SPIN DIFFERENTIAL, BLOCK HEATER, TRANS OIL COOLER, HEAVY DUTY ENGINE COOLING, HEAVY DUTY SHOCKS, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, FOG LAMPS, CHROME APPEARANCE PKG, U CONNECT, BLUETOOTH AND MORE. HAS LOW KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5