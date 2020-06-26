Menu
$118,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2019 RAM 5500

2019 RAM 5500

2019 RAM 5500

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$118,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5275649
  • Stock #: RO-2423
  • VIN: 3C7WRNBL6KG692979
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic

6.7 L CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 CLTH SEATING, BRAKE CONTROLLER, HD SNOW PLOW PREP PKG, SXT APPEARANCE PKG, ELECTRIC SHIFT ON THE FLY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, FOG LAMPS, TUBE STEPS, NEW KARGO KING ROLL OFF SYSTEM WITH BIN, NEW 9 1/2 FT WESTERN STAINLESS V PLOW AND MORE, LOW KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

