2019 RAM 5500

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
6.7 L CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 CLTH SEATING, BRAKE CONTROLLER, HD SNOW PLOW PREP PKG, SXT APPEARANCE PKG, ELECTRIC SHIFT ON THE FLY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, FOG LAMPS, TUBE STEPS, NEW KARGO KING ROLL OFF SYSTEM WITH BIN, NEW 9 1/2 FT WESTERN STAINLESS V PLOW AND MORE, LOW KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5