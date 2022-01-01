Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Forester

49,625 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

Location

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

49,625KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8091865
  • VIN: JF2SKEDC0KH411666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,625 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2019 SUBARU FORESTER PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS, AM/FM RADIO, CLIMATE CONTROL, CD PLAYER AND SO MUCH MORE. COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING CAR WHILE SUPPLY LASTS. *SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599* FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.   

 

***PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Xian Auto

2019 Subaru Forester...
 0 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Rogue S
 230,127 KM
$5,488 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen City...
 193,354 KM
$5,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Xian Auto

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

Call Dealer

905-237-XXXX

(click to show)

905-237-7033

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory