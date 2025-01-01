Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS. $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED, $14900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2019 Toyota Corolla

175,000 KM

Details

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

LE,BACKUP/CAM,HEATED SEATES,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUD

12168561

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE,BACKUP/CAM,HEATED SEATES,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUD

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE2KC179197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS. $600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED, $14900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

2019 Toyota Corolla